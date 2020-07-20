Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.69.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.