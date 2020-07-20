CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CEVA by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CEVA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $862.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

