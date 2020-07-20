CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $862.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)
CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.
