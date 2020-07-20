Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Raised to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $2.90 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CX. Bank of America raised their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.14.
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.45. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
