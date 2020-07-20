Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Raised to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $2.90 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CX. Bank of America raised their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.14.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.45. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

