Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Dawson James cut Celsion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,908.00% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 62,722 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celsion by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

