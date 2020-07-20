Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Dawson James cut Celsion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.
Shares of CLSN stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 62,722 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celsion by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.
About Celsion
Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.
