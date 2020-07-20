Celo (CELO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,700.00

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00019555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $223.01 million and $146,700.00 worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.01856589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00193247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00085653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001084 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000185 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

