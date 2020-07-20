Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC raised Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.