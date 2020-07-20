Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $110.00

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

EBS opened at $104.20 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $615,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,780 shares of company stock worth $5,088,392. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

