Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.84

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 19635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.