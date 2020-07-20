Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $22.53 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $993.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $32,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $289,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,752 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,475. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,181 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 898,500 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

