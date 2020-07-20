Canaccord Genuity Lowers Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $0.70

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.10 to $0.70 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 93.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.84.

ESI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. 15,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Element Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

