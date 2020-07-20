Canaccord Genuity Lowers Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $0.70

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.10 to $0.70 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 93.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.84.
ESI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. 15,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Element Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
