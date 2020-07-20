Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.50

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 103822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $686.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$319.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

