Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

CCJ opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after buying an additional 8,538,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,730,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Cameco by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,892,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after buying an additional 812,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cameco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 745,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cameco by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 740,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.