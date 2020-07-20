Calix (CALX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.