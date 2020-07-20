Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

