Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.09

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.09 and last traded at $101.95, with a volume of 24231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $4,949,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,394,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 261,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 78,263 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

