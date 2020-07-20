Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COG. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CSFB downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 51,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

