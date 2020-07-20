Burst Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,636.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Burst has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $9,636.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,098,928,080 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

