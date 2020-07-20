Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for 4.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,329. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

