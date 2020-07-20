Brokerages Set RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Price Target at GBX 553.33

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 548.44 ($6.75).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 551 ($6.78) to GBX 455 ($5.60) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RSA traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 432.80 ($5.33). The company had a trading volume of 2,036,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 416.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 452.46.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.