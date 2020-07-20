Brokerages Set RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Price Target at GBX 553.33

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 548.44 ($6.75).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 551 ($6.78) to GBX 455 ($5.60) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of LON:RSA traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 432.80 ($5.33). The company had a trading volume of 2,036,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 416.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 452.46.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

