Brokerages Set Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Target Price at GBX 327.17

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 327.17 ($4.03).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 470 ($5.78) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 405 ($4.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Provident Financial stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 168.30 ($2.07). 361,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 282.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.08. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.87 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 492.70 ($6.06).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

