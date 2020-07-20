Brokerages Set Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Target Price at $26.67

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$18.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.32. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.86% and a negative net margin of 232.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,126,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 77,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,898,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 109.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,035,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 540,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

