Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Price Target at $255.28

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $21,744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock traded up $9.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.74 and its 200-day moving average is $214.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.61 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $255.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.