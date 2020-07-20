Brokerages Set MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target at $32.33

Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MYR Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,180.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,892. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $552.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.79.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

