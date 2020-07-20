Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Price Target at GBX 232.62

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.62 ($2.86).

SBRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.95) target price (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.71)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

LON:SBRY traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 194.25 ($2.39). 10,766,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.49. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 1.99 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of £201.30 ($247.72).

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($11,567.81).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

