Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT at $339.87

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.87.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $932,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372,406.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,832 shares of company stock worth $11,079,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded up $14.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.71. 45,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,515. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $385.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.69 and its 200-day moving average is $315.26. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.