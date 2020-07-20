Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,813,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 191,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 530,971 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,992,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. 7,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,023. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

