Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target at C$1.23

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.23.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.44. 5,553,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of $919.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.