Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.49 Million

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $70.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.88 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $71.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $293.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.92 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $317.70 million, with estimates ranging from $317.40 million to $318.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

TBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

In related news, Director Charles A. Anderson bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,082,000 after buying an additional 213,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 611,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 592,727 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 508,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $23.37. 1,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,350. The firm has a market cap of $578.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

