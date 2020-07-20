Brokerages Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. 50,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416,965. The company has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after acquiring an additional 685,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after purchasing an additional 353,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

