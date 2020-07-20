Brokerages Anticipate Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.16 Million

Analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to post $116.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.27 million to $117.04 million. Ship Finance International reported sales of $110.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year sales of $481.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.13 million to $485.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $471.81 million, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $474.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.86 million. Ship Finance International had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Pareto Securities cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 13,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,999. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.18. Ship Finance International has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ship Finance International (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.