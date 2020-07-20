Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post sales of $10.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $11.16 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $11.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $47.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.24 billion to $48.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.67 billion to $53.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.36. 50,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,965. The company has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

