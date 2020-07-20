Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 158,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,667,334. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

