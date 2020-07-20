Bread (BRD) Market Cap Tops $11.21 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Bread has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bread has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045982 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.28 or 0.04990018 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018499 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031670 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

