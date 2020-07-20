BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.17. 420,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.80. BP has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BP will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of BP by 3,234.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 31,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 989,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 112,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.