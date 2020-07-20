BP (BP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP (NYSE: BP):
- 7/16/2020 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.90 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/14/2020 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/7/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
- 7/1/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/1/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/15/2020 – BP had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 6/15/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/2/2020 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/28/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of BP stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $23.12. 348,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.23.
BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
