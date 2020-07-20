BP (BP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP (NYSE: BP):

7/16/2020 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.90 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2020 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/7/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/1/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/1/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/15/2020 – BP had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/15/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/2/2020 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $23.12. 348,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

