Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Raised to GBX 440

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 440 ($5.41) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 345 ($4.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Boohoo Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 382.50 ($4.71).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.82) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 304.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.30. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.