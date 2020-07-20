BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHRS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $966,847.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,647.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,775 shares of company stock worth $4,462,467. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 666,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,294 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,072,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,316,000 after buying an additional 166,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,314,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the period.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.