Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Shares of BA traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.42. 177,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.07. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

