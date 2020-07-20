BMO Capital Markets Boosts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to $6.75

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.70.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.63 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,152,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 450.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 118,564 shares during the period.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

