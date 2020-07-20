BMO Capital Markets Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $171.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $91.75 on Friday. Match Group has a one year low of $90.95 and a one year high of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. Match Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $515,348.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,102 shares of company stock worth $12,629,507 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,380,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after buying an additional 3,808,603 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Match Group by 1,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,048,000 after buying an additional 2,493,840 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,489,000 after buying an additional 538,296 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

