BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluelinx Holdings is the largest distributor of building products in the United States. Operating in all of the major metropolitan areas in the United States, BlueLinx distributes products to more than 11,700 customers through its network of warehouses and third-party operated warehouses. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

BXC stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $662.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlueLinx will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlueLinx news, CFO Kelly Janzen bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in BlueLinx by 23.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

