Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $5,113,201.23 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $5,113,201.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,952.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $16.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.23. Bloom Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 641,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $10,129,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

