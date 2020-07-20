BioXcel Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,720 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 451% compared to the typical volume of 494 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 98,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,725. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.