BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $131.50

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.50 and last traded at $131.02, with a volume of 11631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,272,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,375 shares of company stock worth $13,493,798. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.