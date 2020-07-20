BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Sets New 1-Year High at $285.99

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $285.99 and last traded at $285.99, with a volume of 271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.83.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,952,287.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,287.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

