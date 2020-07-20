Bill.com (NYSE:KC) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:KC) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE KC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter.

About Bill.com

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited researches, develops, and provides cloud technology and services. The company develops a service system which is based on its cloud storage platform. It offers file sharing and storage service under brand name Kuaipan to enterprises and individual users. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.