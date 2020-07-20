Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Bora Chung Sells 18,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $923,760.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $82.90 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $3,113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 172,630 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

