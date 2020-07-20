BidaskClub Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $85.88 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $174,731.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,234 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

