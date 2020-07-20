BidaskClub Lowers MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.84. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $189,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock worth $465,265 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,873,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

