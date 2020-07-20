BidaskClub Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $104.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.05. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,238,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $763,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Incyte by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 376,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 178,295 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.